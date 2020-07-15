New Simpson Hill Registration Announced

New Simpson Hill will have registration for the 2020-2021 school year on Thursday, July 23rd from 9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. All IDPH COVID-19 Social Distancing/face covering guidelines will be implemented within the building.

New Simpson Hill District #32 will open the school year with a Staff Institute Day on Wednesday, August 12. The first day for student attendance will be Thursday, August 13 with a 11:45 a.m. dismissal. School will be dismissed daily August 14-21 at 2:15 p.m. The regular schedule will begin Monday, August 24 with dismissal at 3:00 p.m. Bus routes and times will be about the same as last year, but may differ slightly.

All students must be fully immunized according to the requirements of the Illinois Department of Public Health. Kindergarten, 6th Grade, and transfer students must have a completed physical examination filed with the district prior to the first day of school. In accordance with legislation, proof of dental exams will be required for students in grades K, 2, and 6. Vision examinations will be required for Kindergarten students. New shot requirements for 6th grade students include: second Varicella, Tdap, and Meningococcal vaccinations. Student athletes must have a physical filed prior to the first day of sports practice. Student insurance information will be available at registration.

Fees are due on registration day and are based on the following: Breakfast, $1.00; Cap & Gown (8th Grade), $ 25.00; Reduced Breakfast, $0.30; Locker, $2.00; Lunch, $2.20; Registration & Book Rent, $25.00; Reduced Lunch, $0.40; Milk, $0.30.

Other information required on registration day includes: phone number (home, work, cell); information for 3 people to contact in case of emergency; doctor’s name and number; Medicaid number if applicable; copy of certified birth certificate; and a social security number. For new students, transfer students and students with a change of address, three forms of proof of residency will be required.

Calendars, menus, and other notices of interest to parents will be sent home each month that school is in session. Breakfast will be served daily beginning on Thursday, August 13. Lunch will begin on Friday, August 14.

Please call 658-8536 if you have questions regarding school registration.