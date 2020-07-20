Mary Ruth Brooks, 85 of Johnston City, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior at 12:39 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

Mary was born June 1, 1935 in Reevesville, Illinois to William L. and Esther Aileen (Choate) Boyd. She married Harvey Brooks and he preceded her in death on February 25, 2018.

Mary was a Cosmetology instructor at Marion College of Beauty Culture. She later opened her own shop and eventually retired from doing hair. Later in life she went to school to be a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and worked for a few years in Alabama.

Mary attended Southern Illinois Worship Center in Herrin. She was an avid bowler when she was younger. She also liked to play golf and go fishing. She will be dearly missed by her family.

Mary is survived by her two children, Dennis (Connie) Lowery of Boles, Debbie (Don) McBride of Johnston City; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Neikes, Jasmine (Brian) LaGore, Trenton (Sharmaine) Lowery, Kasi McBride and Tara Burton; eight great-grandchildren and one great grandchild expecting in September; two brothers, David (Mae) Boyd and Richard (Aletha) Boyd. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter and son-in-law, Jeri Rae and Danny Samples.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City with Pastor Jason McKinnies officiating. Interment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery in Marion.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Southern Illinois Worship Center. Memorial envelopes are available at the funeral home.

For additional information or to sign the book of memories, please visit www.pylefunerahome.com.