Marilyn Lois Carter, age 77 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away Friday afternoon, July 3, 2020, at 4:27 PM at Herrin Hospital.

Marilyn was born August 29, 1942 in Brookport, Illinois. She was the daughter of Fred and Freeda (Henson) Mathis.

On October 15, 1958, Marilyn was united in marriage to Bobby Carter in Biloxi, Mississippi. He survives.

Other survivors include: a son – Tony Carter of Vienna; 2 granddaughters – Sarah Smith and Emily Hargis; and 4 great grandchildren – Skyler Carter, Brentley Smith, Kaden Hall and Tinsley Hargis.

In addition to her parents, Fred Mathis and Freeda Mathis Henry, Marilyn was preceded in death by: her stepfather – Autie Henry; a sister & brother-in-law – Louise and Bill Brown; and a nephew – John Brown.

Marilyn had been employed in the office of a television repair business in Biloxi. Later, during the family’s residency in St. Louis, she worked in the business office of Famous-Barr Department Store. While residing in Massachusetts, Marilyn was employed in the accounts department of a local newspaper. She also worked in the billing department for the Carter Baby Clothes Co. and last worked as a teacher’s aide for special needs children.

Marilyn was a member of the Red Hat society as well as the Pond Ladies Club. She volunteered at Faith Alive, the local ministerial alliance thrift store. Marilyn had also served as a secretary and a member of the Board of Directors for the Johnson County Historical and Genealogical Society. She and Bobby faithfully attended First Baptist Church in Vienna as long as her health permitted them to attend worship.

Marilyn enjoyed sewing, making crochet handcrafted items, reading, working crossword puzzles, and especially “harassing” Bobby! She had a great love for cats and dogs.

A service honoring the life of Marilyn Lois Carter will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, July 8, 2020, at 3 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Travis Wilson will officiate. Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be conducted Wednesday afternoon from 2 PM – 3 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church (Food Pantry Fund), P.O. Box 727, Vienna, IL 62995.