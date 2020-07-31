Jean (Bullock) Branche, age 80 years, a resident of Paducah, Kentucky and a former resident of rural Creal Springs, Illinois, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 29, 2020, at 5:12 PM at Baptist Health in Paducah.

Jean was born November 25, 1939 in Pope County Illinois. She was the daughter of Hillis R. and Helen (Cagle) Bullock.

On March 23, 1994, Jean was united in marriage to Al Branche in Tennessee. He preceded her in death on February 21, 2017.

Jean is survived by: a daughter – Cindy (Evan Millman) Laspesa of Port Townsend, Washington; 3 grandchildren – Tony Pistono of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Danella (Bill) Schroeder of Jenison, Michigan, and Sarah (her fiancé, Craig Thomas) Laspesa of Chicago; a brother – Henry (Frances) Bullock of Grantsburg, 3 sisters – Joann Hall of Marion, Mary Sue Jenkins and Pat (Dennis) Reiter all of Paducah, Kentucky; a son-in-law – David Pistono of Bolivar, Tennessee; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by: a daughter – Penelope Anne Pistono and a sister – Joyce Elaine Henry.

Jean was a 1957 graduate of Vienna High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from the University of Cincinnati in 1972. Jean taught in the elementary education system in Brown County Ohio. Later, during the time the family resided in Connecticut, she was employed in insurance sales. Jean had also managed a women’s fashion retail store in Naperville, Illinois. She was last employed as a certified correctional counselor at the Vienna Correctional Center.

Jean was a member of the Twelve Oaks Baptist Church in Paducah. She was a member of the Women of Grace Sunday School Class.

Jean was an active and vibrant person. She enjoyed many pastimes, including walking, yoga, shopping, cooking and reading.

A service honoring the life of Jean Bullock Branche will be conducted Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 AM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Brandt Lyon and Pastor Steve Heisner will officiate.

Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday evening, August 7, 2020, from 5 PM – 7 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, customarily accepted social distancing recommendations are encouraged. Additionally, it is the request of the family that all those attending the visitation and funeral service please wear a mask for individual protection and the wellbeing of others.

Memorials may be made to Twelve Oaks Baptist Church, 2110 New Holt Road, Paducah, Kentucky 42001.