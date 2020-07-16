Goreville Schools Registration Details

Goreville Schools will host their annual “Registration Day” Thursday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the high school gym. Pre-K will be in the Early Learning Center. Social distancing rules will apply and staff will monitor and limit the number of people in the facility at one time as IDPH has required. Registration forms can be downloaded from www.gorevilleschools.com.

The school district has been meeting with the “Return to School Planning” teams and are eager to get the school year started. Parents will be offered two choices for their children – in-person traditional school or remote learning. While there are still many procedures to finalize in the near future.