Goreville Postal Employee Charged with Mail Theft

A federal grand jury for the Southern District of Illinois has returned on indictment charging Brittany Freeman, 27, of Johnston City, Illinois, with four counts of theft of mail by a postal service employee.

Freeman worked as a mail carrier for the Goreville post office. The indictment charges that she stole over $500 worth of rebate checks sent by Menard’s to customers along her mail routes in February and March, 2020.

The arraignment for Freeman will be held on July 27, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Benton, Illinois. Each of the four felony counts is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The charges resulted from a referral and investigation by the United States Postal Service, Office of the Inspector General. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Peter T. Reed.