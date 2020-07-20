George Michael “Mickey” Phillips, adored husband, beloved father, grandfather, proud army veteran and dear friend, died peacefully in the arms of his beloved wife on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Mickey was born to G.W. and Lucille (Norris) Phillips on December 31, 1949. Mickey was a lifelong resident of Vienna, IL and passionate about his dedicated career in trucking, known by many by his handle “Cracker Jack”. Mickey was an avid lover of food and music. He loved a good meal and good music. He enjoyed attending concerts and his favorite was seeing Rod Stewart in Las Vegas with his wife Joyce. Mickey never missed a chance to see his beloved St. Louis Cardinals win a game. He also enjoyed participating in services at Grange Hall Freewill Baptist Church. Mickey had a personality that was filled with humor, candor and wit, which will be missed by all of those who loved him dearly.

Mickey is preceded in death by his parents, his previous wife, Florence, and a baby grandson Kamran Naeem Quershi.

Mickey is survived by his loving wife Joyce, his brother Tommy Phillips, sister Belinda Phillips, and his two children Michael Phillips and Allison (Naeem) Quershi. He also is survived by his beloved grandchildren Zayn, Maya, and Kaysan Quershi, as well Kaylan Thomas. Mickey will be missed by a special nephew, Matt Phillips and his children. He was also deeply loved by step-grandchildren, Kerrygan and Logan Drew.

A special thanks for the love and support by his lifelong friend Barb Warmack, as well as pastor Kevin McNeely for his unending support and prayers.

A graveside service will be held at Vienna Fraternal Cemetery on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kevin McNeely officiating. Military rites will be accorded at the graveside. Those attending the service are asked to go directly to the cemetery. Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion is assisting the family with final arrangements.