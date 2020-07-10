Former bank employee pleads guilty on multiple charges

Laura Nicole Logsdon, 31, of Buncombe, plead guilty on Friday to two charges that could see the former Legence Bank manager serving up to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

In the first charge, financial exploitation of an elderly person, the state alleges that Mrs. Logsdon assumed control of United States currency totaling approximately $43,000 belonging to a victim over 80 years of age during her duties as an employee of Legence Bank in Vienna. The alleged thefts occurred between 2015 and 2020, and were each captured on video. Legence contacted Vienna Police Chief Jim Miller with the evidence, and Miller opened an investigation earlier this year.

In the course of investigating those incidents, another charge arose. A check from SouthGate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Metropolis, was addressed to the victim from a former Vienna resident. Mrs. Logsdon stands accused of taking control of those funds in 2018.

Logsdon’s arrest was made on April 24th with her bond set at $25,000. She posted bail the same day.

In her first appearance on July 10, Logsdon plead guilty on both counts with the Honorable Judge Farris presiding. Mrs. Logsdon is represented by Winston C. Throgmorton of Marion. States Attorney Tambra K. Cain is prosecuting the case. A sentencing hearing is set for August 28.