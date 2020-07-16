ROCK FALLS, IL – Flora Jo Rude Larson, 86 of Rock Falls died Wednesday July 15, 2020 at her home.

She was born on February 21, 1934 in Vienna, Il the daughter of Elmus Herschel and Mary Esther (Hight) Crenshaw. She married Curtis Eugene Rude on December 17, 1951 in Morrison, IL. He died August 10, 1996. She later married Roger Wayne Larson on July 20, 2002 in Sterling. Flora was a member of the 1st Christian Church in Sterling. Whether you called her Flora, Mom, Grandma or Ole Grandma, she had an impact on you. She was an intelligent, strong willed woman who chose to serve her family and friends in life. If you visited the house on Sunday for the weekly family meal for thirty, or stopped by during the week for coffee, she was always willing to serve, not because she had to to, but because it brought her joy. If you refused a cup of coffee, or a Hostess snack, one of her favorite chocolate chip cookies, a piece of pie or a meal, she was offended because she loved bringing people together. All were welcomed and treated as family in her house. She wanted family together each week, for holidays, and those other special occasions and you had better show. Even as her health failed and it was time for her leave, she resisted and kept fighting because that family she brought together, sat by her side and she did not want to miss a story or maybe just one moment when she was able to bring everyone together. Though she is gone, she will live on in the hearts of her family and friends that she brought together many times.

Survivors include her husband, Roger; her daughter Debra Jo (Larry) Boostrom of Rock falls; her sons: Michael Eugene (Kay) Rude of Sterling and Jeff Ray Rude of Polo; step daughter Sherri Bellini of Rock Falls; step sons: Kenneth Larson of Rock Falls and Wayne (Debra) Larson of Harmon, IL; eight grandchildren: Brock (Sharon) Rude of Sterling, Brody (Paige) Rude of Rock Falls, Amy (Todd) Sigel of Rock Falls, Tara (Matt) Kaiser of New Glarus, WI, Matthew (Taylor) Boostrom of Rock Falls, Katy (Troy) Weaver of Deltona, FL, Jenna Rude of Escondido, CA and Justin (Kelly) Rude of Overland Park, KS; six step grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Zera Brown; her brothers: Bill Crenshaw and George Crenshaw; and her great grandchild Lacey Rude.

Masks and social distancing requirements will be required to allow 50 individuals at a time for a visitation that will take place on Saturday July 18, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 AM at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls. The funeral will follow at 10:30 AM with the Reverend Zachary Mapes, pastor of the First Christian Church will officiate. Burial will conclude at Oak Knoll Memorial Park, Sterling.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Rock River Valley.

Those not attending may view the service at 10:30 AM on the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.