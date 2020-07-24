Cypress Elementary School announces registration details

Submitted by Cypress Elementary School Administration

Cypress Elementary School begins the 2020-21 school year on Thursday, August 13th. School will be dismissed at 11:45 a.m. on the first day (half-day staff workshop), with a 2:00 p.m. dismissal on August 14th. Bus routes and times may vary for the 2020-21 school year and more information will be available at registration. Please call the school office at 657-2525, if you need information regarding transportation.

All students must register for the 2020-21 school year on/by July 30th, 2020. In person registration will be held on Thursday, July 30th from 2pm – 6:30pm and online registration will be available beginning Monday, July 27th. All new students are asked to register in person. Due to auditing procedures by the State Board of Education, parents should be prepared to present documentation that certifies their correct 911 address. A tax receipt, utility bill, or other official proof of residency may be used All IDPH COVID-19 Social Distancing Guidelines will be implemented during Student Registration Dates, including wearing a mask/face covering.

Requirements for school entrance by grade: Pre-Kindergarten (prior to entering for the first time) physical examination, lead screening documented, up-to-date immunization record, and chickenpox vaccine required or documentation of disease.

Kindergarten requirements are physical examination, dental examination, lead screening, eye examination, up-to-date immunization, and chickenpox vaccine required or documentation of disease. Second grade requirement is a dental examination. Sixth grade requirements are physical examination, up-to-date immunization record, and dental examination. Eye examination for any out-of-state transfer student entering an Illinois school for the first time is also required. School medication authorization form completed and signed by a health care provider along with parental/guardian consent. Any student who participates in a sport or an extra-curricular program that requires a health examination will still need to provide proof of current physical in order to participate prior to the first formal school practice for any respective sport season (sports physicals are valid for 395 days). Past due balances must be paid at or before registration. Fees are as follows:

Lunches $1.90 per day, Breakfast $1.40 per day, and Milk $ .30.

You must have the following information to register your child:

Child’s name, Child’s date of birth (Certified Birth Certificate must be on file), Child’s Social Security Number, 911 Address and a Mailing Address, Telephone numbers: home/work/cell, Physician’s name and telephone number, Three emergency contacts including name, telephone number and relationship to student.

This information is important to us, so please bring this information with you on registration day.