Buncombe Grade School Registration Announced

Buncombe Grade School will have in-person student registration for the 2020-21 school year on Tuesday, August 4th from 8:00 a.m. – noon and Wednesday, August 5th from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

All students must be fully immunized according to the requirements of the Illinois Department of Public Health. Kindergarten must have a completed physical examination, dental exam and vision exam. Second grade must have a dental exam. Sixth grade must have a completed physical examination and dental exam. Student athletes must have a physical on file prior to the first day of sports practice.

Other information required include: doctor’s name and number, Medicaid number if applicable, copy of birth certificate and social security card, at least three people to contact in case of emergency.

For new students, transfer students, and students with a change of address, proof of residency will be required.

The first day for student attendance will be Thursday, August 13 with an 11:30 a.m. dismissal. School will be dismissed Friday, August 14 at 2:00 p.m.

All IDPH recommended COVID-19 guidelines will be implemented during the 2020 student registration dates, including social distancing and wearing a mask/face covering. If you are unable to attend registration, please call the school at 618-658-8830 to make other arrangements.