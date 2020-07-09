Bill Edward Newton, 77, of Sherman, Illinois, died at 1:40 am, July 7, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born November 13, 1942 in Carbondale, IL, to Robert Ralls and Fannie Alieen (Henley) Newton. He married Donna Sue Perry on September 26, 1964 and she preceded him in death on September 4, 1999.

Survivors include two sons, Todd (Tracie) Newton and Sean (Melissa) Newton, both of Sherman; four grandchildren Grant, Bryce, Nick (Brittani) and Emma Newton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Bill was a member of First United Methodist Church in Springfield. He was a graduate of SIU in Carbondale and served on the SIU Board for the School of Engineering. He was a member of Goreville Masonic Lodge and was listed in the Who’s Who National Organization of Engineers. He was a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Bill was a member of the Titanic Historical Society.

He retired as an Electrical Engineer from CIPS/Ameren.

Pappy spent his retirement years traveling Europe, San Francisco, attending his grandchildren’s’ sporting events and enjoying the company of his family and friends. He touched many lives and will be missed.

Visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m., Monday, July 13, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Sherman. A private funeral service will be held.

A second visitation will be held from 1 – 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Blue Funeral Home in Goreville, IL followed by burial at 2:30 p.m. at Cana Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

For more information or to sign the memorial guest register online, please visit www.bluefuneralhome.com.