Williamson County Sheriff warns of recent vehicle thefts

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick wants residents to be aware of recent thefts within Williamson County, and would like to remind residents of simple steps they can take to help deter thefts.

In the past few weeks the Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in the number of theft reports. These incidents have included thefts of motor vehicles, all-terrain vehicles (ATV’s, both four wheelers and side-by-sides), and vehicle burglaries, almost all involving unlocked vehicles.

These incidents have occurred in all parts of Williamson County.

Sheriff Vick wants to remind people to remove ignition keys from all vehicles, lock vehicle doors and outbuilding doors, and to secure ATV’s in a building if possible.

Sheriff Vick would also like to remind people that almost any item of value, such as vehicles, ATV’s, tools, and electronics, have an identifying number, either a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or a Serial Number. Please take the time write down or photograph these numbers and store them in a safe place so that you can access them if needed.