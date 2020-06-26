Vienna High School receives national Beta award

National Beta has recognized Vienna High School as a 2020 Hall of Fame Service Award recipient. The Hall of Fame award was designed to celebrate those National Beta clubs who develop service projects that go above and beyond to benefit their school, community, and state. Only one Senior Beta club is selected each year. Clubs were asked to submit the project that they had completed within the 2019-2020 that they felt had the most significant impact.

While collectively, Betas across the nation showed their dedication to service by contributing over 904,282 service hours and $718,343 to their community, the club at Vienna High truly knocked service out of the park through their Meal Delivery program. After recognizing the need for a “Meals on Wheels” type solution in their community, Vienna Beta members, led by the club’s four officers, developed a plan that currently supports 13 senior citizen homes at no cost. Betas coordinated the logistics of meal delivery by working successfully with cafeteria staff and set up a schedule that ensured a minimum of two students who deliver to each home.

The most significant part of this project, beyond developing leadership skills for Beta members, is the impact it makes on the seniors they support. “These are all individuals who are longing for company as much as they are for a hot meal. Several of the homes we deliver to tell us that we bring enough that they can make 2-3 meals from one”, said Beta Sponsor Leslie Bradley.

A team of National Beta alumni selected Vienna’s project after reviewing 16 submissions from Senior clubs across the country. “The National Beta club at Vienna High School truly epitomizes our motto Let Us Lead by Serving Others. We are proud to call these students’ members and to have them selected as recipients of this highly selective award”, said CEO Bobby Hart.