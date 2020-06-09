Pamela K. Meyer, 73, of Anna, passed away at 10:51 a.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Pam was born November 5, 1946 in Aurora, Illinois, to James and Violet Cook Womack.

She attended high school in Karnak. Pam was an avid bowler. Pam had many many talents, such as being a great seamstress. She loved to crochet and make ceramics. Pam and William Edward Meyer were united in marriage on May 17, 1971 in El Paso, Texas.

She is survived by her husband, Edd Meyer of Anna; son, Brian (Ginger) Meyer of Anna; two daughters, Laurie (Billy) Ward of Collinsville, Illinois, Tina (Brian) Wright of Mahaffey, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Jason) Mingle of Mahaffey, Pennsylvania, J.C. and Gabriel Ward of Collinsville, Illinois, Brooke and Brianna Meyer of Anna; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Edward and Jim Womack; two sisters, Sherry Stoner and Mary Short.

Private family services honoring the life of Mrs. Pamela K. Meyer will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. Rev. Gerell Cain will be officiating. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Anderson Cemetery in the Boaz community in rural Massac County.

