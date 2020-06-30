Holly Lynn Crites, 79, of Herrin, died peacefully at home at 2:55 p.m. on June 28, 2020.

Holly was born on November 27, 1940 in Chicago to Evald and Marjorie Johnson. She married Stanley Wayne Crites on August 31, 1958. They were married for 62 years.

Holly was a loving spouse, mother and grandmother and devoted herself to her family. She was of Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband, Stanley Crites; five children, Jeff (Michelle) Crites of Marion, Gary (Sheila) Crites of Herrin, Betsy (Tim) Simmons of Marion, Kirby (Pam) Crites of Marion and Tony (Heather) Crites of College Station, TX; 13 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and one brother, Evan Johnson of Geneva, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and a step-father.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. at McKinney Chapel Church. Visitation will be on Saturday the 11th from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, those attending the funeral service and visitation are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and the wearing of masks is encouraged.

Blue Funeral Home in Marion is assisting the family with arrangements.