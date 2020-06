Helen Bullock, age 80 of Metropolis, IL passed away June 8, 2020 in Metropolis, IL.

She was born in Reevesville, IL to Raymond and Ruth (Stanton) Belcher on October 7, 1939.

Helen is survived by her brother-in-law, Jim Cox of Reevesville, IL.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Stella Cox.

Cremation has taken place and service will be at a later date. Visit alyfh.com to leave an online condolence.