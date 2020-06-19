Ernest “Earl” Smith, age 85, of Belknap, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Baptist Health Paducah. He was born October 22, 1934 to Lloyd and Theodora Smith.

Earl was a farmer, member of New Hope Baptist Church and an Army veteran serving from 1957 to 1963.

Earl is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gloria Smith; three sons, Kevin Smith (Kaela), Kyle Smith (Pam), and Klay Smith; one daughter, Krissy Steward (Bubba); 10 grandchildren, Kevin Scott Smith, Kaeley Price (Zach), Whitney English (Ryan), Nicolette Troutman (Damen), Lakin Smith, Kenley Steward, Koby Smith, Kolton Smith, Karigan Smith and Kinzee Steward; one great grandson, Lincoln Everett Price; one brother, Verl Smith; three sisters, Lula Dixon (Charles), Francis Goines, and Barbara Rohrer; four sisters-in-law, Phylis Altenberger (Dan), Gwen Smith, Linda Smith, and Gayla Gregory (Jim); and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Lavern, Charles, and Carl Smith; and two sisters, Virginia Black and Iva Hines.

A family visitation will be held from 12 noon to 1 pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the New Hope Baptist Church Family Life Center with a private family funeral at 1 pm and Bro. Frank Forthman Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be given in Earl’s name to New Hope Baptist Church 5870 New Columbia Road, Metropolis, IL 62960, Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or the American Cancer Society Metro East Region, 5 Schiber Court, Maryville, IL 62062, or cards may be sent to the family via the funeral home, PO Box 760, Metropolis, IL 62960. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.