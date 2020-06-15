Elizabeth Jean “Betty” Cross, age 72, of Goreville, passed away at 7:31pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Elizabeth was born in Jackson County, on March 13, 1948, the daughter of Harvey and Lydia (Bagley) Qualls. She married Willard E. Cross in Murphysboro on June 4, 1966. He survives in Goreville.

Betty was a proud homemaker and stay at home mother. She enjoyed sewing and crafting but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In her spare time, she operated a baby furniture and clothing store. Betty was a member of the Hickory Grove Christian Church.

Survivors include her husband- Willard E. Cross of Goreville

Daughter- Tammie and Mike Green

Son- Ryan and Christa Cross

Son- Bryan and Twyla Cross

Daughter- Kendra and Joey Vaughn

Son- Dustin and Lauranda Cross

Daughter- Meagan and Matt Russell

Nineteen Grandchildren: Luke Green, Jenna Green, Lane Cross, Taylor Cross, Shania Vaughn, Gage Saylor, Ben Cross, Morgan Cross, Kylie Vaughn, Maci Saylor, Katelyn Russell, Clayton Cross, Kaiden Russell, Carrie Beth Cross, Spencer Cross, Wyatt Cross, Cash Cross, Brentley Cross, Addy Russell.

Brother- Wayne and Kathy Qualls

Several nieces and nephews

Great nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY GOVERNOR J.B. PRITZKER, a private visitation will be held at Blue Funeral Home in Goreville. Graveside services will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Blairsville Cemetery with Reverend Carl “Dink” Phelps.

In lieu of flowers, donations be made to the family.

For more information or to sign the memorial guest register online, please visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.