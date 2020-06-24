Donald C. Treat, age 79 years, a resident of rural Ozark, Illinois, passed away Monday evening, June 22, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky.

A service honoring the life of Donald Treat will be conducted at 12 Noon Friday, June 26, 2020, at the First Pentecostal Church, 90 Locust Street, Ozark, Illinois. Burial will be in the Wise-Robinson Cemetery north of Ozark.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 PM – 8 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the First Pentecostal Church – Ozark and from 10 AM until the funeral hour on Friday.

Memorials may be made to the First Pentecostal Church, 90 Locust Street, Ozark, Illinois 62972.

Those attending the visitation and service are asked to observe accepted social distancing guidelines.

Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna is in charge of arrangements.