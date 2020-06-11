Barbara Ann Carter, age 82 years, a resident of rural Goreville, passed away Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020, at 7:16 a.m. at her home.

Barbara was born June 28, 1937 in Ozark, Illinois. She was the daughter of George and Alta (Brumley) Crews.

Barbara was united in marriage to Alex Garcia in 1959. She was later united in marriage to John L. Carter on October 13, 1962 in Metropolis, Illinois. He survives.

Barbara is also survived by: her children – Sandra Ann Moreland of Union County Illinois, Martha Jane Brown of Marion, Illinois, and John M. (his wife, Stephanie) Carter of rural Goreville, Illinois; 5 grandsons – Clinton Moreland, Dustin Moreland, Derek Yocum, Jacob Carter, and Matthew Carter; 2 great grandsons, including Atlas Jalen Yocum; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by: 2 sisters – Carla Yates and Patsy Craig and a brother – Jerry Crews.

Barbara was a graduate of the Stonefort Public School. She was a homemaker. Barbara enjoyed camping, vegetable gardening and raising flowers.

In accordance with Barbara’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A private inurnment will be in Taylor Cemetery, north of Vienna.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, Illinois 62959.

To share a memory of Barbara or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.