Allen Witzman, age 69, of Olmsted, Illinois passed away at 3:41 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Allen was born December 25, 1950 in Cairo, Illinois.

Allen was a member of the Boilermakers Union # 60 in Morton, Illinois. Allen had retired from Unimin Specialty Minerals. He was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Olmsted. He was an avid outdoorsman and was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. Allen loved spending time with his family. He was a huge St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He loved music and he played in the Shawnee Community Band. He enjoyed western movies.

Allen is survived by two sons, Jerry (Jance) Witzman and Jason (Stephenie) Witzman of Murphysboro, Illinois; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Jace, Samuel, Tabitha and Georgia Witzman all of Murphysboro; one brother, Charlie (Valerie) Witzman of Lostant, Illinois; two sisters, Lisa (Kevin) Ulrich of Grand Chain, Illinois and Kim Triplett of Paducah, Kentucky; a host of nieces and nephews.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Warner and Dessie Jackson Witzman.

Due to recent health concerns and directives from Governor J.B. Pritzker, all services will be private.

Private family services honoring the life of Mr. Allen Witzman will be at 1p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Olmsted. Pastor Paul Donner will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Concord Cemetery, Olmsted, Illinois. Private family visitation will be Thursday evening from 5 till 8 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.

Pallbearers will be Josh Witzman, Brad Ulrich, Justin Triplett, Brian Ulrich, Jon Witzman, Adam Joyner and Marty Jacobs.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Triplett, Zachary Hannan, Xavier Hannan, Leon Dunaway, Bruce Ulrich, Samuel Witzman, Jonathan Witzman and Jace Witzman.

To leave an online message or share a memory with the family you can also visit our website at www.wilsonfuneralhome1928.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to help with expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.