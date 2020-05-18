Virginia Lee Galbreath, age 89 years, passed away Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, at 9:20 AM at Hillview Health Care Center in Vienna. Virginia had been a resident of Goreville for the past 10 years and was a former resident of Charleston, Illinois.

Virginia was born March 15, 1931 in Coles County, Illinois. She was the daughter of J. Wayne and Leora Ellen (Kindel) Carlyle.

Virginia was united in marriage to David Galbreath in Mattoon, Illinois. He preceded her in death in May 2003.

Survivors include: her son – Kenny (Becky) Swisher, Sr. of Marion; a stepdaughter – Cheryl (Tim) Galbreath Millmore of North Carolina; grandchildren – Rachel (Billy) Thomas of Grantsburg, Kenny (LeeAnn) Swisher, Jr. of Paducah, Kentucky, and Matthew (Christen) Millmore of South Carolina; great grandchildren – Will Thomas, Tori (Bryan) Bert, Libby Thomas, Austin Swisher, Kaylie, Brienna, and Brayden Millmore; along with her Grange Hall Church family and many dear friends.

Virginia was preceded in death by: her father – J. Wayne Carlyle; her mother – Leora E. Whisnand; and her husband – David Galbreath.

Virginia was a homemaker. She had also assisted in the operation of the family farm. Later, she worked as an assembler at the General Electric plant in Mattoon as well as working as a clerical office assistant at Associated Spring, Inc. also in Mattoon.

Virginia was a faithful Christian and member of Grange Hall Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed Bible studies and was a longtime volunteer at the Goreville Ministerial Alliance thrift store.

Virginia loved gardening and raising flowers.

A private graveside service honoring the life of Virginia Galbreath will be conducted Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery, 1285 West State Street, Charleston, Illinois. Pastor Billy Thomas will officiate.

Contributions in Virginia’s memory are suggested to: Grange Hall Freewill Baptist Church, c/o Teresa Snyder, 11192 Southern Hunt Road, Marion, Illinois 62959; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905; or to the Hillview Health Care Center (Activities Fund), 512 North 11th St., Vienna, Illinois 62995.