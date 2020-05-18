Stetson Vincent Snell, age 22 years, a resident of rural Grand Chain (the Hillerman community), was born September 9, 1997 in Paducah, Kentucky. He passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in Paducah, Kentucky.

Stetson was the son of Vince and Lori (Harris) Snell.

Stetson was a 2016 graduate of Joppa High School and was employed by Ingram Barge Co. as a deck hand. He enjoyed making memories with his little girl, fishing, hunting, and searching for arrowhead rocks. Stetson was a member of Eastland Life Church at Metropolis.

Stetson will be remembered by his smile and gentle heart.

He is survived by his daughter – Estella; his mother – Lori Zervas; his grandmothers – Cleta Snell and Alice Kerr; his brother – Michael; sisters – Halle and Mary; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Stetson was preceded in death by his grandfathers – Bud Snell and Ray Harris; and his father – Vince Snell.

A private service honoring the life of Stetson Vincent Snell will be conducted Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Andy Lee will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillerman Baptist Church Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Stetson Snell are suggested to the Hillerman Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o David Young, 3715 Shady Grove Road, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.