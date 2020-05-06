Sandra Jean Tanner

Sandra Jean (Hill) Tanner, age 78 years, passed away Monday evening, May 4, 2020, at 7:20 PM at the Saline Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Harrisburg, Illinois.

Sandra was born December 14, 1941 in Salem, Illinois. She was the second of three children born to Roscoe and Clara (Dorn) Hill.

Sandra is survived by: her sons – Danny Lee Tanner of Mt. Vernon and Jason W. (Felicia) Tanner of Ashley; a grandson – Christian Lee Tanner of Austin, Texas; and 2 brothers – Michael (Judy) Hill of St. Peters, Missouri and Ross (Cherie) Hill of Vienna.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents.

Sandra had worked as a beautician and cosmetologist. She was of the Christian faith.

There will be no services.

Memorials may be made to the Vienna First Baptist Church (food pantry fund), P.O. Box 727, Vienna, Illinois 62995.