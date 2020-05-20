Ruth Ann Kolb, 70, of Vienna, formerly of Dongola, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her home in Vienna.

She was born December 9, 1949 in Murphysboro to Edgar E. and Virble A. (Kinser) Wohlwend. She married Melvin Kolb on January 28, 1984. He preceded her in death on December 28, 2003.

Ruth was a member of the Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Simpson.

She is survived by nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Carl and Jackie Wohlwend.

Private graveside services will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Marion with Rev. Daniel Hopkins officiating.

Crain Funeral Home in Dongola is in charge of arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com