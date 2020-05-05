Patricia Anne “Trish” (Penrod) McNichols, age 79 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, May 2, 2020, at her home. She was surrounded by members of her beloved family. Trish, as she was affectionately known, was born June 24, 1940 in Harrisburg, Illinois.

On August 23, 1959, Trish was united in marriage to Martin “Wardell” McNichols at Metropolis, Illinois. Together, Trish and Wardell enjoyed 60 years, 8 months and 10 days of marriage.

In addition to her loving husband, Trish is survived by: their children – Gilbert W. McNichols of Massac County Illinois: Lisa M. (McNichols) McGill and spouse Stephen of Johnson County, Illinois: and Angela L. (McNichols) Davis and spouse John of McCracken County, Kentucky; grandchildren – Colton H.L. McNichols of Baltimore, Maryland: Nathan A.S. McNichols of Denver, Colorado: Sidney A.P. McNichols of Massac County, Illinois: S. Trevis McGill of Johnson County, Illinois: Jessica A. Davis of McCracken County, Kentucky: Anthony W. Davis of McCracken County, Kentucky: a step grandson – Benjamin D. McGill of Johnson County, Illinois; 2 step great grandchildren – Aaris and Aiden McGill; a brother – Stan L. Penrod and spouse Bonnita of Johnson County, Illinois; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends. Trish was anxiously anticipating the birth of her first great grandchild due in the summer of 2020.

Trish was preceded in death by her parents Gilbert Oscar Penrod and Georgetta (Jordan) Penrod; and sister, Shirley D. (Penrod) Angelly.

Trish was a graduate of the Muddy, Illinois grade school and a 1958 graduate of Metropolis High School. She earned a vocational degree in cosmetology and operated a beauty shop in Massac County for many years.

Trish was a faithful Christian. She and Wardell were members of New Hope Baptist Church near New Columbia, Illinois. Trish had formerly taught a Sunday school class for special needs students while attending Fellowship Baptist Church,

Trish and Wardell enjoyed many outdoor activities. They particularly cherished time fishing and camping. Trish also enjoyed making handcrafted items.

Together, they enjoyed horseback riding and were members of the Heartland Mule Club, the Massac County Saddle Club, and the 50 Year Horse Society.

A private family service honoring the life of Patricia Anne Penrod McNichols will be conducted Thursday, May 7, 2020. Pastor Frank Forthman will officiate.

Interment will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905; or New Hope Baptist Church, c/o Lindell Croft, 7015 Old Metropolis Road, Vienna, Illinois 62995; or Fellowship Baptist Church, 890 Senior Drive, Vienna, Illinois 62995 or Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak, Paducah, Kentucky 42003.

To share a memory of Trish or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.