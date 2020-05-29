Lee Perry, 85, of Goreville, IL, formerly of Elgin, passed from this life on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Heartland Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

Lee is the beloved husband of Barbara J. Perry nee Garbrecht. The couple were united in marriage on August 13, 1955. He is the loving father of Patricia Lynn (Jason Palagi) Perry of Goreville, IL and Russell Lee Perry (1958-1979). Lee is the cherished grandfather of Hayley (Cody) Hastings and Rayana Hammersley. He is the dear brother of Donald Perry, Carl (Beverly) Perry, Lonnie (Betty) Perry, and Kay (Dewy) McCoy, and the fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Lee leaves many other family members and friends to cherish his memory.

Lee was born December 4, 1934, in Goreville to the late Cecile nee Hennesy and Jamesley Perry. He attended Goreville Elementary School and Goreville High School. After high school, 1952, Lee moved to Elgin, IL and was a carpenter and construction supervisor. Lee also served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. Upon retiring, Lee moved back to Goreville where he was an avid hunter, fisher, farmer, and outdoorsman. Lee spent his retirement enjoying watching his granddaughters grow up and enjoying being with his loving family.

Blue Funeral Home in Goreville is assisting the family with arrangements.

If you would like to contribute in Lee’s memory, donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are greatly appreciated and will be accepted at Blue Funeral Home/PO Box 411/Marion, IL 62959.

For more information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit bluefuneralhome.com