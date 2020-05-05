Bobby Wright, 83, of Karnak, passed away at 11:51 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020 at his home.

Bobby was born March 27, 1937 in Golconda, Illinois.

He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves. Bob and Judy Kotter Wright were united in marriage on December 24, 1960. He retired from Century School as a bus driver after 23 years due to health conditions. Bobby was a member of the United Methodist Church in Karnak. He also was a longtime hog farmer with many years showing several breeds of purebred swine at the county fairs, as well as state fairs at DuQuoin, Springfield and Memphis. Several years he earned the Premier Breeder award at DuQuoin State Fair. He also served on the Village of Karnak Board. Bobby raised sheep and showed them at county fairs. He also was a sheep shearer contractor. He coached baseball in Karnak for the Khoury League for several years. His grandchildren gave him many years of pleasure attending their sports activities.

Bob is survived by his wife, Judith Kotter Wright; daughter, Jill (J.R.) Evers of Vienna; son, Clay (Jada) Wright of Cypress; granddaughter, Erica (Trevor) Moore of Cypress; grandsons, Clayton (Jazmin) Wright of Vienna; Lane (Kayler) Wright of Belknap; two sisters, Mildred Troutt of Olney, IL and Helen Patton of Morton, IL; two great-grandchildren Cason Moore and Harper Lee Wright; brother-in-law, Bernard Kotter of Karnak

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Maude VonTungelin Wright; brother Hartley Castleman.

Due to recent health concerns and by the signing of executive order by Governor J.B. Pritzker all services will be private.

Graveside Services honoring the life of Mr. Bobby Wright will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Cypress Cemetery. Rev Alan Milligan will be officiating.

Everyone is asked to gather at the cemetery for services.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Residential Hospice, 104 Airway Drive, Suite 1, Marion, Illinois 62959 or Karnak United Methodist Church, PO Box 346, Karnak, Illinois 62956. Cypress Cemetery, P.O. Box 140, Cypress, IL 62923.

Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak has been entrusted with the arrangements.

You can also leave an online message for the family by visiting our website at www.wilsonfuneralhome1928.com