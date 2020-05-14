Beverly June (Walker) Martin, 55, of Goreville, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IN.

Beverly was born February 17, 1965 to Gene Ward and June (Johns) Walker in Marion.

Beverly worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections and later as a school social worker. Through the years she attended numerus ballgames, horse shows and parades in support of her daughters. She took great pride in her family, especially her grandsons.

Beverly is survived by her daughters, Marbia (Nick) Bonner of Carterville and Hallie Grace Martin of Goreville; grandchildren, Sawyer and Silas Bonner; sisters, Pam (Ric) Reuscher of Tunnel Hill, Marba Bertling of Goreville and Debbie (Mark) Macklin of South Fulton, TN; and many nieces and nephews.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family graveside service will be held at Busby Cemetery, Goreville with Pastor Mike Hood officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Education Fund for her daughters and may be sent to Southern Trust Bank, PO Box 9, Goreville, IL 62939.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements.

To share a story or memory of Beverly visit www.meredithfh.com