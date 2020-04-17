Theora Louise Johnson, age 89 years, a native of the Simpson community in Johnson County Illinois, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 15, 2020, at 3:30 PM at Saratoga Grove Assisted and Retirement Living in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Louise was born August 28, 1930 in Johnson County (Simpson Township) Illinois. She was the daughter of Hartsell and Jewel (Gillespie) Murrie.

On March 29, 1949, Louise was united in marriage to Earl Wayne Johnson in Piggott, Arkansas. He preceded her in death on August 9, 1979.

Louise is survived by: her sons – Jeff (Georgette) Johnson of Deerfield Beach, Florida and Alan (Renee) Johnson of Downers Grove, Illinois; and 2 grandsons – Jake Johnson and Josh Johnson.

In addition to her parents and husband, Louise was preceded in death by: a sister – Madeline Pesek and a brother – Otis Murrie.

Louise was a 1948 graduate of Vienna High School. She began her working career as a telephone operator for General Telephone Co. at the Vienna switchboard office. She later worked for AT&T as a manager for many years prior to her retirement.

Louise enjoyed traveling across the United States. She also had a passion for gardening and raising flowers.

Louise was a member of the Windfield Baptist Church.

A private service honoring the life of Theora Louise Johnson will be conducted Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Travis Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Gilead Cemetery near Simpson.

Memorials may be made to the Gilead Cemetery Fund, c/o Norman Lee, 690 Gum Springs Road, Simpson, Illinois 62985.

To share a memory of Louise or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visitwww.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.