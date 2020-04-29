Southern Seven reports two more recovered and six new cases in region

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) confirms two more individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region: One is from Pulaski County. The other is from Union County. This brings the total number of recovered individuals, to date, with COVID-19 to 11.

Southern Seven confirms six new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. A female in her 50’s from Alexander County. A female in her 30’s from Johnson County. A male in his 30’s from Massac County. Two males from Pulaski County, both in their 20’s. And one male in his 40’s from Union County. All persons are being isolated.

To-date cases, as of April 28th, in the Southern Seven Counties are as follows: Alexander County has three reported cases. Hardin County has one reported case. Johnson County has four reported cases with two of them recovered. Massac County has four reported cases, with three of them recovered. Pulaski County has seventeen cases, with five of them recovered. Union County has eight cases with one of them recovered. Overall, the southernmost seven counties have thirty-seven cases, with eleven of them having recovered.

Southern Seven Health Department will report on the number of confirmed positive cases as more cases appear. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 37 cases and no deaths. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties:

Southern Seven Health Department will not release specific information about individuals with COVID-19 beyond their sex and age range, unless ordered by the court.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois has risen dramatically in the past week. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), in Illinois there were 2,126 new individuals with COVID-19 identified on April 26 bringing the confirmed total in the State to 43,903 individuals, with 1,933 deaths.

The following hotlines are also available to answer your questions and advise you on your next steps for treatment in the Southern Seven region.

•Massac Memorial Hospital 1-618-638-1344 (7am-7pm line)

•Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800 (24-hour line)

•St. Francis Medical Center 1-573-331-4200 (7am-5pm line)

•Baptist Health 1-888-227-8478 (24-hour line)