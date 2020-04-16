Southern Seven Confirms 4 New Cases of COVID-19 in Region

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) confirms four new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. A female in her 50’s from Pulaski County, a female in her 40’s from Johnson County, and a male in his 60’s and a male in his 70’s; both from Union County. All persons are being isolated.

Southern Seven Health Department will report on the number of confirmed positive cases as more cases appear. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 13 cases and no deaths. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties:

Johnson County: 2

Massac County: 3 (2 of the 3 have recovered in Massac County)

Pulaski County: 5

Union: 3

Southern Seven Health Department will not release specific information about individuals with COVID-19 beyond their sex and age range. This information is protected by privacy regulations and for the safety of those with the disease.

Southern Seven is asking everyone to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their health or the health of others. Follow the CDC, IDPH, and Southern Seven Health Department websites and social media accounts for trusted information.