Legence Bank employee is charged with additional count of theft, makes bail

Laura Nicole Logsdon, who was charged last week with financial exploitation of an elderly person, has had additional charges filed this week. Logsdon was charged with another count of theft in excess of $500, a Class 3 felony that carries with a it a potential sentence of 2-5 years in prison and potential fines of up to $25,000.

Law enforcement also confirmed that the first charge Logsdon faces, which involved misappropriating funds assigned to the account of a customer at Legence bank, resulted in over $40,000 in financial damage to the victim, a man in his 80s. The newer charge from this week also stems from her time as an employee at the bank and concerns a different victim than the first charge.

Logsdon was assigned a bail of $25,000 and posted bond on April 24th. Her first appearance will be June 12th at 9 a.m.