Kellye Regina Crim, age 60 years, a resident of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away Friday evening, April 10, 2020, at 10:30 PM (EST) at the Wildwood Healthcare Center in Indianapolis.

Kellye was born November 7, 1959 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was the daughter of Andy L. Crim and Hallie Vera (Moore) Crim.

Kellye leaves to mourn her passing, her father – Andy L. Crim; four brothers – Spencer L. Crim, Troy A. Crim, Tracy A. Crim, and Richard E. Crim; a son – Antwan Maurice Johnson; 2 daughters – Jade Armentia Crim and Kelecia Renee Crim; as well as grandchildren, nieces, nephews, her companion – Nate Thompson, and a host of other relatives and many dear friends.

Kellye was preceded in death by her mother, Hallie Vera Crim.

Kellye had worked as a retail cashier as well as a restaurant waitress.

A private family graveside service will be conducted at Macedonia Cemetery in the Brownfield community in Pope County Illinois.