First case of COVID-19 reported in Johnson County

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports a first case of COVID-19 in Johnson County. The individual is a male in his 20s and is being isolated.

Southern Seven Health Department will report on the number of confirmed positive cases as more cases appear. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties:

Massac County: 1 female 60’s, 1 male 60’s

Pulaski County: 1 female 40’s, 1 male 20’s, 2 males 30’s, 1 male 40’s

Johnson County: 1 male 20’s

Southern Seven Health Department will not release specific information about individuals with COVID-19, beyond their sex and age range. Many people have inquired as to where the first case lives; this information is protected by privacy regulations and for the safety of those with the disease.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois has risen dramatically in the past week. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), in Illinois there were 1,672 new individuals with COVID-19 identified on April 12 bringing the confirmed total in the State to 20,852 individuals, with 720 deaths.

Southern Seven is asking everyone to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their health or the health of others. Follow the CDC, IDPH, and Southern Seven Health Department websites and social media accounts for trusted information.