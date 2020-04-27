Emilia Grace Calvert, age 14 years, a resident of rural Ozark, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, April 23, 2020, at 8:57 a.m. at the Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

Emilia was born September 28, 2005 in Williamson County Illinois. She was the daughter of Scott and April (Richard) Calvert.

Emilia is survived by: her mother and stepfather – April (Bobby) Newton of Ozark; her father and stepmother – Scott (Teresa) Calvert of Johnston City; her siblings – Tara Lee (Dalton Peeler) Newton of Anna, Jericka Marie (her fiancé – Richie Biggs) Calvert of Carterville, and Zacharia Aaron Calvert of Carterville; Grandparents – Alan and Becky Richard of Carterville, Wilma Russell of New Burnside, and William F. (Mary Borunda) Newton of Ozark; 2 nieces – Juniper Peeler and Jade Peeler; a nephew – Richard Matthew Biggs, Jr.; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends, including her dear and special friends – Larrah Miller, McKenzie Bullock Glass, and Laci Holder.

Emilia was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents – Charles and Juanita Calvert.

Emilia was an 8th grade student at New Simpson Hill School. She had been on the volleyball team and recently has served as mistress of ceremonies at the school homecoming. Emilia loved music and singing and was learning to play the guitar. She also enjoyed painting.

Emilia was a Christian and enjoyed attending church services.

A private graveside service will be conducted at the Zion Cemetery, east of Ozark. Pastor William Newton will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, 1235 South Clark Street, Suite 305, Arlington, VA 22202 or to assist the family with expenses and may be left in the care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, Illinois 62995.

To share a memory of Emilia or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.