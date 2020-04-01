Donald Joe Thomas died February 24, 2020 in Lake Mary, Florida.

Don was born May 6th, 1932 in Vienna, Illinois. He was the son of Alma Thomas and Myrtle (Sloan) Thomas.

He married Phyllis Cocke in 1958. She survives.

Also surviving are 2 sons and 1 daughter: Douglas and Sheri Thomas, Craig and Kirstin Thomas, Laura (Thomas) and Tim Kelley; 5 grandsons, 1 great-grand daughter and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Wayne, Cliff, Gary and Wilburn (Wimp) and his sister Myrtle Alma.

Don graduated from Vienna High School in 1949. He then joined the Navy and served from 1950-1954. He received a bachelor’s degree in 1957 and his masters in 1959 from Southern Illinois University. He was a clinical chemist and retired in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Don and Phyllis retired to Florida where they enjoyed making new friends. Don was also a volunteer youth minister in Southern Michigan, Central Florida and Grand Cayman Island.

Florida was great for his love of gardening, especially exotic plants and sharing them with family and friends.

Don always enjoyed coming back to Vienna and going back to his old place on the farm, which is still in the family of Linda (Thomas) and Jeff Mathis. His one love was bragging on all of the accomplishments of his grandchildren.

Don’s eternal home is the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Florida.