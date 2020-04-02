Donald Frank O’Neal, age 86 years, a resident of rural Ozark, passed away Monday morning, March 30, 2020, at 8 A.M. at his home following a brief illness.

Don was born November 15, 1933 at the family home at Ozark. He was the son of Frank and Hazel (Cox) O’Neal. Don was born and, except for the time he spent in military service, he lived his entire life and passed away in the same home.

On January 16, 1954, Don was united in marriage to Donna A. (Neill) at the Vienna First Baptist Church parsonage. Together, Don and Donna enjoyed over 66 years of marriage.

In addition to his wife, Don is survived by: 3 children – Danny (Beth) O’Neal of Douglas, Wyoming, Patty (Fred) Klutts of Paducah, Kentucky, and Dondi (Rhonda) O’Neal of Ozark; grandchildren – Luke (Kim Watkins) O’Neal of Harrisburg, Jake (Laura) O’Neal of Carrier Mills, Aaron (Chelsea) O’Neal of Douglas, Wyoming, Caleb (Ashley) O’Neal of Douglas, Wyoming, Hannah O’Neal of Somerville, Massachusetts, Naomi (Clyde Hewitt) O’Neal of Fairbanks, Alaska, Eric (Kayla) Klutts of Madison, Alabama, Betsy Klutts of Paducah, Kentucky, Andy (Ashley) O’Neal of Golconda, Joey (Nicole) O’Neal of Belknap, and Tommy O’Neal of Ozark; great grandchildren – Amaia Watkins, Gabriel, Levi and Jonah O’Neal, Duncan, Skyler, and Hudson O’Neal, Regan and Brooklyn Rhamy, Jessa and Guinevere O’Neal, Aubrey and Gracie McDonald, Bellamy Klutts, and Adley Jones; a sister – Glenna Sue (Jerry) Holden of Canton, Michigan; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by a brother – George O’Neal.

Don was a 1952 graduate of Vienna High School.

Don was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He served during the Korean War era and was honorably discharged in 1957.

Don was employed as an automotive mechanic by the J.C. Ford, Inc. Chevrolet-Cadillac dealership and later by Brewster Motors/Ford dealership both in Marion. In 1963, he began working for the R.E.A./Southern Illinois Electrical Power Cooperative power plant at the Lake of Egypt. He began working in the maintenance department and at his retirement in 1998, with 35 years of service to the company, Don was serving as shift foreman.

Don was a member of the Ozark Baptist Church.

He is remembered for his love of hard work and the pride he took in spending a lifetime farming on his family’s property at Ozark.

A private graveside service and interment will be held at the Wise-Robinson Cemetery north of Ozark.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date which will be announced.

Memorials may be made to the Wise-Robinson Cemetery, c/o Rhonda O’Neal, 1255 Ozark Road, Ozark, Illinois 62972.