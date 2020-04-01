Darrell Higgins, age 79, of Belknap, IL, passed away at 6:58 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Darrell was born September 26, 1940 in Belknap.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed coon hunting and fishing. Darrell had retired from ICB Railroad having worked in many states from Illinois to the East Coast.

Darrell is survived by two sons, Randy Scott Higgins and Darrell Higgins Jr. both of Belknap; daughter, Joy Lynn Higgins of Vienna; grandson, Adam Owens of Paducah, Kentucky; granddaughter, Chloe Higgins of Belknap; brother, Carol Higgins of Belknap.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Flossie Allen Higgins.

Private graveside services honoring the life of Mr. Darrell Higgins will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Masonic Cemetery in Belknap. Rev. Kenneth Capps will be officiating.

To leave an online message with the family or share a memory, you can also visit our website at www.wilsonfuneralhome1928.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.