Wilburn E. Dixon, Sr., age 98 years, a resident of rural Golconda, passed away Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020, at 7:30 AM at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Randy Belford.

Wilburn was born February 28, 1922 in Johnson County Illinois. He was the son of Willard G. and Nancy Catherine (Adams) Dixon.

On February 8, 1945, Wilburn was united in marriage to L. Louise Lievers in Carlinville, Illinois. She preceded him in death on February 6, 2000.

Wilburn is survived by: his children – Kay (Mark) Kielhofner of Oran, Missouri, Teri Northern of Golconda, Rebecca (Victor Hertter) Sisco of Golconda, Cindy (Randy) Belford of Golconda, Rose (Curtis) McIntyre of Jackson, Missouri, and Steven R. (Michelle Walls) Dixon of Golconda; 30 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Wilburn was preceded in death by: a son – Wilburn E. Dixon, Jr., 3 daughters – Ruth Ann Clutts, Nancy Mechling, and Debbie Jones; 3 sons-in-law – Clarence Clutts, Johnny Jones, and Robert J. Sisco; and a granddaughter – Cheree’ Dixon.

Wilburn was a member of the Civilian Conservation Corps (C.C.C.) at the Eddyville, Illinois camp. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was honorably discharged.

Wilburn was employed as a tool grinder by Caterpillar Tractor Company, Inc. at the East Peoria, Illinois facility. He retired with 32 years of service. Additionally, Wilburn operated both a Texico and a Sinclair Service Station in Bartonville. Following his retirement from Caterpillar and move back to Southern Illinois, Wilburn purchased and operated a garbage truck route from Hartley Bates. Wilburn operated this business until the age of 89 years.

Wilburn was a member and Elder of New Liberty Church, southeast of Eddyville. He was ordained an Elder during the Pastorate of Rev. Clifford Barger.

Wilburn enjoyed spending time outside working and “piddling.”

A private family graveside service will be held at the Waltersburg Cemetery in rural Pope County Illinois.

A public celebration of the life of Wilburn Dixon will be held at a later date which will be announced.

Memorials may be made to the Pope County Senior Citizens, P.O. Box 246, Golconda, Illinois 62938.