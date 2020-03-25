Rose Ann Horn, 84, of Grand Chain, Illinois, went home to be with the Lord at 10:26 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Rose was born August 14, 1935, to Ralph and Vesta Rider in Dongola, Illinois. She was one of 14 children.

She married Benjamin Lee Horn on December 16, 1950, and together they raised seven children. They spent their lives together in Massac and Pulaski counties in Southern Illinois. They made many dear friends that were greatly cherished. Rose never met a stranger.

Rose was a member of the Hillerman Baptist Church her entire adult life. Her fondest memories are of teaching Sunday School to young children for many years. Her love of children led her to operate a home daycare for over 20 years. Many children in the Grand Chain area were influenced by her as a result of being under her care. Rose loved traveling and particularly loved the mountains of North Carolina and trips to the beach. For many years she worked at Hoot’s restaurant and loved the people she worked with and served.

She is survived by seven children, Doris (Jack) Martin of Paducah, Kentucky; Melvin (Sharon) Horn of Grand Chain; Leonard (Kim) Horn of Hopedale, Illinois; Janice (Gordon) Cameron of Belknap; Terri (Lloyd) Veach of Washington, Indiana; Carl (Rhonda) Horn of Metropolis; Walter (Charlotte) Horn of Belknap; also surviving are seventeen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Rose is also survived by nine brothers and sisters, Violet Ulrich of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Joyce Inman of Grand Chain; Earlene Covill of Michigan; Mary Lee Allen of Michigan;

Lillie Houseman of Lick Creek; Sam Rider of Dongola; Scheron Gardner of Jonesboro; Ernest Rider of Dongola and Fern Larry of Olmsted; and one honorary son, Ronnie Inman of Grand Chain; plus a host of dearly-loved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her husband Ben (1997), her parents, Ralph and Vesta Fisher Rider; two brothers, Lowell and Melvin Rider, two sisters, Elsie Elliott and Delores Mowell.

Pallbearers honoring Mrs. Rose Ann Horn will be Ronnie Inman, Dudley Kesler, Guy Inman, Gale Watson, Justin Partridge and Josh Partridge.

Due to health concerns related to the Covid-19 Virus and by the signing of Executive Order by Governor Pritzker, the viewing will be private for immediate family only.

Private family graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Hillerman Cemetery(rural Massac County). Pastor Ben Hotel and Pastor Guy Inman will be officiating.

There will be a celebration of life service at the Hillerman Baptist Church for all family and friends that will be announced later.

We apologize for any inconvenience that this has caused.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hillerman Baptist Church, 4197 Hillerman Road, Grand Chain, Illinois 62941 or Hospice of Southern Illinois, 1110 North Johnson Street, Marion, Illinois 62959 – 1665.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.