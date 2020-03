Frances M. (Bullock) Rohrer, age 89 years, a former resident of Vienna, passed away Saturday evening, March 21, 2020, at 8:50 PM at the Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis, Illinois.

There will be no public visitation or funeral services. A private inurnment will be held at the Kerley Cemetery in the Flatwoods community at a later date.