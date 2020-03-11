Emily F. (Bullock) Selph, age 92 years, a resident of McDonough, Georgia, and a former resident of Waukegan, Illinois and a native of the Flatwoods community, passed away Saturday evening, March 7, 2020, at 10:30 PM at her home.

Emily was born May 23, 1927 in Johnson County Illinois. She was the daughter of Ben and Isabelle (Grant) Bullock.

On January 2, 1945, Emily was united in marriage to George H. Selph at her parents home. George preceded her in death on March 6, 1999.

Survivors include: her 3 sons – George L. (Cynthia) Selph, Jr. of McDonough, Georgia, Gary L. (Carla) Selph of Waukegan, and Charles O. Selph of McDonough, Georgia; 13 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; a sister – Leda Jane Kerley of the Flatwoods community; her best friend – Joyce Hench of Tullahoma, Tennessee; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Emily was preceded in death by: her daughter – Constance Selph; 3 brothers – Harlen, Orval, and Otis Bullock; 3 Sisters – Pauline Gann, Marie Taylor, and Ruby Bryant; as well as a brother, Donnie Bullock, who died in early childhood, and an infant brother.

Emily was employed for over 45 years as a waitress in restaurants in the Waukegan area. She was a member of County Line Baptist Church in the Flatwoods community. Emily is fondly remembered for her love of reading, attending rummage sales, traveling, gardening, and spending time visiting with her family and friends.A service honoring the life of Emily Selph will be conducted Saturday afternoon, March 14, 2020, at 12 Noon at the County Line Baptist Church, 699 Richmond Road, Simpson, Illinois. Pastor David Faulkner will officiate. Burial will be in the Kerley Cemetery.Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, from 5 PM – 8 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. An additional time of visitation will be held Saturday morning, March 14, 2020, from 11 AM – 12 Noon at the County Line Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to County Line Baptist Church or to the Kerley Cemetery Fund. Donations for either may be directed to Donnie Morris, 146 Bull Pen Road, Simpson, Illinois 62985.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.