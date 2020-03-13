Elbert Lee “Tom” Black, age 88 years, a resident of Anna, Illinois, passed away Thursday morning, March 12, 2020, at 12:15 AM at his home. At the time of his passing, Tom was surrounded by members of his loving family.

Tom was born January 31, 1932 in Goreville, Illinois. He was the son of Aaron C. and Johnnie Anna (Thomas) Black.

On September 11, 1951, Tom was united in marriage to Irma L. Nicholson in Osceola, Arkansas. She preceded him in death on August 23, 2016.

Survivors include: a son – Alan Lee (Mary) Black of Cobden; 5 grandchildren – Davina, Trina, Heather, Sabrina, and Jared; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and 2 nephews – Roger Black and Gary Maze.

In addition to his parents and wife, Tom was preceded in death by: a sister – Allethia Maze and 2 brothers – Delbert Black and Gilbert Black.

Tom was a timberman. For over 30 years he owned and operated Black Logging Company.

A private interment will be held at Busby Chapel Cemetery, south of Goreville. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, Illinois 62959.