Draven Lee Hancock, infant son of Kagen Lee Hancock and Christina Joyce “C.J.” Hancock, passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, March 21, 2020, at his home.

Draven was born August 15, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

In addition to his parents, Draven is survived by: his siblings – Bentley Burgandine, McKenzie Atkinson, and Raelyn Mawdsley; his maternal grandparents – Angie Duer of Tunnel Hill and Clint Atkinson of Missouri; his paternal grandparents – Michelle Hancock of Anna and Ron and Janice Hancock of Goreville; maternal great grandparents – Virginia and James McBride of Simpson and Jon and Gloria Duer of Tunnel Hill; aunts and uncles – Kelsey Thorne and Travis Stoner of Vienna, James Metzler and Tiana Metzler of Goreville, Alex Duer of Tunnel Hill, Jacob Hancock and Kacie Collins of Goreville; cousins – Skylynn Thorne, Kyson Stoner, and Zephi Metzler; as well as his special ‘Aunt Goo’ of Tunnel Hill.

Draven loved the Mickey Mouse Club House, the sound of his Daddy’s Mustang, bath time, being held and played with. He loved to eat and was always hungry. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him as a Happy Baby!

A celebration of the life of Draven Lee Hancock will be held at a later date which will be announced.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905.