Carl Greer, 58, of Karnak, passed away at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home.

Carl was born July 30, 1961 in Henderson, Kentucky. He was a member of the Free Spirit Biker Church in Paducah. Carl loved go kart racing and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He loved his family and friends and was a very good neighbor to everyone.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Beggs Greer; two sons, Randy and Samantha Greer of Wellston, Michigan, Kyle Greer of Clearwater, Florida; two sisters, Laquita and Jeff Wendel of Paducah, Sylvia Marlow of Rockford, Illinois; two brothers, Gary Greer of Paducah and Jimmy Greer of Paducah; two step daughters, Vanesa and Richie Sickling of Dongola, Brandi and DJ McKee of Grand Chain; one step son, Darren and Marlena Bond of Vienna; thirteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mary Roof Greer; one brother, Ronnie Greer.

A memorial service honoring the life of Mr. Carl Greer will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 11 a.m. until the service hour. Rev. Dennis Lawrance will be officiating.

