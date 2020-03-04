It is with great sadness that the family of Brock William Garrison announces his passing on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the age of 38. Brock was born April 14, 1981 in Paducah, Kentucky to William “Bill” Garrison and Betty Ann (Emerson) Garrison.

Brock entered the U.S. Air Force in the year 2000. After boot camp he was assigned to AWACS at Tinker AFB, OK; 2003 to AWACS at Royal Airforce Mildenhall, England; 2008 to Washington D.C. to Airforce 2 Flying Crew Chief at 89th Airlift Wing; 2012 – present C-40C Executive Airlift Flying Crew Chief at U.S. Air Force Reserves. During his Military career he traveled to over 80 countries and received numerous decorations, medals, badges, citations and campaign ribbons.

Brock worked at Louisville District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He is a member of Golconda Masonic Lodge #131 of 17th Southern District of the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Illinois and the Golconda VFW Post 9227. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He loved his minions and being in Facebook jail.

He is survived by his parents, Bill (Patricia) Garrison of Golconda, IL, Betty Garrison of Golconda, IL; brother, Brandon (Jessica) Garrison of Newman, GA; paternal grandmother, Ruth Adams of Golconda, IL; nephew, Brandt Garrison; nieces, Kaylie Towns, Kinsley Garrison; great nephew, Kason Morse; aunt, Carolyn (Rick) O’Conner; uncle, William “Bill” (Wanda) Emerson; cousins, and many friends.

Brock was preceded in death by his paternal grandfathers, William Carl Garrison and John Benjamin “Ben” Adams; maternal grandparents, William T. “Speedy” Emerson and Wilma Faye (Jones) Emerson.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville, IL. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5 from 5-9 pm with Masonic Rites at 8:00 pm. The funeral will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Bro. Kevin Richerson will be officiating with words spoken by Bro. Roy Lee Baker, and Bro. Erick Bauer.

Burial will follow the service at IOOF Cemetery in Golconda, IL. Military Honors will be conducted at the graveside by the Scott Air Force Base Honor Guard and Golconda VFW Post 9227 and American Legion Post 719.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you consider donations to the: VFW Post 9227, PO Box 6 Golconda, IL 62938 or PTSD Foundation of America 9724 Derrington Rd, Houston, TX 77064