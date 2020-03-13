Arthur Junior Street, age 92 years, a resident of the New Columbia community, passed away Thursday morning, March 12, 2020, at 12:30 AM at his home.

Funeral services will be held Sunday afternoon, March 15, 2020, at 2 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Frank Forthman will officiate.

Burial, with military honors, will be in the Gilead Cemetery near Simpson.

Visitation will be conducted Sunday afternoon, March 15, 2020, from 1 PM – 2 PM at Bailey Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.