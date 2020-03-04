Allen Randall “Randy” Hoots, age 67 years, a resident of Simpson, passed away March 2, 2020 at 8:20 P.M. at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.

Randy was born on August 17, 1952 in Manteno, Illinois. He was the son of Albert Raymond Hoots and Goldie (Garrett) Hoots.

On October 24, 1970, Randy was united in marriage to Peggy Sue McBride in Manteno, Illinois. She survives.

Other survivors include: their children – Walter Allen (fiancé Mary Celestino) Hoots and Michael Wayne (April) Hoots of Simpson, Brandy (Robert) Welch of Wickliffe, Kentucky; grandchildren – Felishia (fiancé Zane Garner) Arthur of Marion, Breanna (Noah) Bain of Vienna, Michaela Hoots of Galatia, Brock Abner of Wickliffe, Kentucky, Anna Murphy-Odom of Simpson, Samantha (fiancé Christopher McKenzie) Hoots of Vienna and Michael Hoots Jr. of Simpson; great grandchildren – Trinity Faith Arthur, Serenity Arthur, Dominic Murphey, Jaxon Murphey and Allen McKenzie; cousin – David (Karen) Tucker of Gilman.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by a brother – Curtis Hoots; half-brother – Raymond Hoots and a half -sister – Charlotte Hoots Walk.

Randy was a graduate of Manteno High School and Kankakee Community College. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1970 to 1974, and was honorably discharged, having achieved the rank of Sergeant.

Following his military service, Randy was employed as a supervisor for Armour Pharmaceutical and Inolex Pharmaceutical. He had also been a semi-truck driver and had worked security at Harrah’s Casino.

Randy was a member of the Vienna Masonic Lodge #150 A.F. & A.M. Randy had also attended and was a former member of the Ballowe Church.

Randy was an avid sports fan and loved the Chicago Cubs.

A service honoring the life of Randy Hoots will be conducted, Sunday afternoon, March 8, 2020 at 2P.M. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Burial will be at the Bridges Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be accorded by the Beggs-Gurley VFW Post #5222 and by the United States Marine Corps Funeral Honors Detail.

Visitation will be held Saturday evening, March 7, 2020 from 5P.M. to 8P.M. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Masonic rites will be accorded at 8PM Saturday at the funeral home under the auspices of Vienna Masonic Lodge #150 A.F. & A.M.

